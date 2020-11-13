Yorktown 49, Charlotte 15

Yorktown772213 -- 49                    
Charlotte7800 -- 15                    

First quarter

Y: Kalen Barefield 39 pass from Drew Alexander (Andres Archuleta kick good) 6:21

C: Max Rowland 52 run (Francisco Montoya kick good) 1:29

Second quarter

Y: Barefield 3 run (Archuleta kick good) 5:30

C: Mario Campos 47 run (2pt conv Andru Castillo pass from Rowland) 1:51

Third quarter

Y: Gabe Latta 63 run (2pt De'Quan Clay run) 11:43
 
Y: Clay 50 interception return (Archuleta kick) 10:41
 
Y: Josh Sanger 1 run (Archuleta kick) 0:13

Fourth quarter

Y: Sam Speed 21 pass from Alexander (Archuleta kick good) 9:08
 
Y: Jacob Guerrero 13 run (kick failed) 3:53

Team stats

 Yorktown Charlotte 
  First downs 15 9
  Yards rushing 30-222 39-173
  Yards passing 155 15
  Passes 9-14-1 2-12-1
  Punts 1-39 4-35
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-1
  Penalty-yards 3-30 6-70

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 8-72-1, Blake Boyd 5-67; Charlotte: Rowland 9-86-1;

Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 9-14-155-2-1; Charlotte: Campos 2-12-15-0-1;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 3-97-1; Charlotte: Rowland 1-9;

