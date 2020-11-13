Yorktown 49, Charlotte 15
|Yorktown
|7
|7
|22
|13
|--
|49
|Charlotte
|7
|8
|0
|0
|--
|15
First quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 39 pass from Drew Alexander (Andres Archuleta kick good) 6:21
C: Max Rowland 52 run (Francisco Montoya kick good) 1:29
Second quarter
Y: Barefield 3 run (Archuleta kick good) 5:30
C: Mario Campos 47 run (2pt conv Andru Castillo pass from Rowland) 1:51
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Charlotte
|First downs
|15
|9
|Yards rushing
|30-222
|39-173
|Yards passing
|155
|15
|Passes
|9-14-1
|2-12-1
|Punts
|1-39
|4-35
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-30
|6-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 8-72-1, Blake Boyd 5-67; Charlotte: Rowland 9-86-1;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 9-14-155-2-1; Charlotte: Campos 2-12-15-0-1;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 3-97-1; Charlotte: Rowland 1-9;
