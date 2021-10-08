Falls City 50, Yorktown 12
|Falls City
|20
|7
|16
|7
|--
|50
|Yorktown
|6
|6
|0
|0
|--
|12
First quarter
FC-Cole Thomas 51 punt return (Grant Shaffer kick), 9:50
Y-De’Quan Clay 20 pass from Drew Alexander (kick blocked), 6:34
FC-Peyton Erlich recover fumble in end zone (kick failed), 2:15
FC-Grant Jendrusch 43 pass from Shaffer (Shaffer kick), 0:44
Second quarter
FC-Jendrusch 34 pass from Shaffer (Shaffer kick), 5:19
Y-Kalen Barefield 3 pass from Alexander (run failed), 0:10
Third quarter
FC-Thomas 29 run (kick failed), 11:38
FC-Shaffer 40 field goal, 8:55
FC-Cody Arrisola 5 run (Shaffer kick), 1:5
Fourth quarter
FC-Hunter Crawford 36 run (Shaffer kick), 11:51
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Falls City
|First downs
|17
|19
|Yards rushing
|36-66
|36-328
|Yards passing
|223
|77
|Passes
|13-25-0
|2-3-0
|Punts
|3-118
|1-49
|Fumbles-lost
|4-4
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-34
|7-63
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Gabe Latta 16-38, Clay 2-14, Alexander 15-13, Aiden Nunez 2-6, Team 1-(-5); Falls City: Thomas 10-110-1, Crawford 7-74-1, Jendrusch 6-69, Arrisola 5-37-1, Elisha Ermis 3-22, Brayden Scott 1-10, Shaffer 2-5, Sheldon Wolf 1-2, Team 1-(-1);
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 13-25-223-2-0; Falls City: Shaffer 2-3-77-2-0;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Clay 5-110-1, Barefield 4-41-1, Latta 2-57, Ceasar Sarmiento 2-15; Falls City: Jendrusch 2-77-2
