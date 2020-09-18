Falls City 42, Yorktown 13
|Falls City
|14
|14
|7
|7
|--
|42
|Yorktown
|7
|0
|6
|0
|--
|13
First quarter
Falls City: Luke Shaffer 38 run, (Shaffer kick), 7:58
Falls City: Grant Jendrusch 21 run, (Shaffer kick), 5:37
Yorktown: 16 pass from Drew Alexander to Akeem Jones, (Archuleta kick) 3:47
Second quarter
Falls City: Cole Thomas 6 run, (Shaffer kick), 5:25
Falls City: Shaffer 11 pass to Cody Arrisola, (Shaffer kick) 3:48
Third quarter
Falls City: Jendrusch 2 run, (Shaffer kick), 5:25
Yorktown: Alexander 29 pass to Kalen Barefield, 2:32
Fourth quarter
Falls City: Jensrusch 2 run, (Shaffer kick), 6:32
Team stats
|Falls City
|Yorktown
|First downs
|23
|16
|Yards rushing
|54-338
|18-43
|Yards passing
|74
|229
|Passes
|2-2-1-0
|16-26-2-3
|Punts
|0.0
|2.50
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|4-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-28
|5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Falls City: Grant Jendrusch, 23-153, Luke Schaffer, 16-94, Cole Thomas 14-88, Cody Arrisola, 1-3; Yorktown: Kalen Barefield, 7-25, Gabe Latta, 6-31, Drew Alexander, 4-(-17), Chris Johnson, 1-4;
Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer, 3-3-74-1-0; Yorktown: Alexander, 15-24-178-2-3, Barefield, 1-2-51-0-0;
Receiving -- Falls City: Cody Arrisola, 2-48, JD Sartwelle, 1-26; Yorktown: Barefield, 3-56, Chris Johnson, 3-44, Sam Speed, 4-33, Russell Morehead, 2-60, Akeem Jones, 1-16, Latta, 3-20
