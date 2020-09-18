Football stats

Falls City 42, Yorktown 13

Falls City141477 -- 42                    
Yorktown 7060 -- 13                    

First quarter

Falls City: Luke Shaffer 38 run, (Shaffer kick), 7:58

Falls City: Grant Jendrusch 21 run, (Shaffer kick), 5:37

Yorktown: 16 pass from Drew Alexander to Akeem Jones, (Archuleta kick) 3:47

Second quarter

Falls City: Cole Thomas 6 run, (Shaffer kick), 5:25

Falls City: Shaffer 11 pass to Cody Arrisola, (Shaffer kick) 3:48

Third quarter

Falls City: Jendrusch 2 run, (Shaffer kick), 5:25

Yorktown: Alexander 29 pass to Kalen Barefield, 2:32

Fourth quarter

Falls City: Jensrusch 2 run, (Shaffer kick), 6:32

Team stats

 Falls CityYorktown
  First downs 23 16
  Yards rushing 54-338  18-43
  Yards passing 74  229
  Passes 2-2-1-0 16-26-2-3
  Punts  0.0 2.50
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  4-1
  Penalty-yards  5-28 5-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Falls City: Grant Jendrusch, 23-153, Luke Schaffer, 16-94, Cole Thomas 14-88, Cody Arrisola, 1-3; Yorktown: Kalen Barefield, 7-25, Gabe Latta, 6-31, Drew Alexander, 4-(-17), Chris Johnson, 1-4;

Passing -- Falls City: Shaffer, 3-3-74-1-0; Yorktown: Alexander, 15-24-178-2-3, Barefield, 1-2-51-0-0;

Receiving -- Falls City: Cody Arrisola, 2-48, JD Sartwelle, 1-26; Yorktown: Barefield, 3-56, Chris Johnson, 3-44, Sam Speed, 4-33, Russell Morehead, 2-60, Akeem Jones, 1-16, Latta, 3-20

