Granger 56, Yorktown 48
|Granger
|7
|21
|14
|14
|--
|56
|Yorktown
|13
|6
|8
|21
|--
|48
First quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 27 pass from Drew Alexander (Andres Archuleta kick good) 9:37
Y: De'Quan Clay 67 from Alexander (2pt conversion failed) 5:13
G: Edwin Murillo 42 interception return (Jose Valverde kick good) 2:12
Second quarter
G: Johnny Ryder 52 run (Valverde kick good) 11:44
G: Ryder 4 run (Valverde kick good) 4:37
Y: Barefield 9 pass from Alexander (2pt conversion failed) 3:05
G: Nate Tucker 31 pass from Ryder (Valverde kick good) 0:45
Third quarter
G: DJ McClelland 37 run (Valverde kick good) 10:39
Y: Clay 1 run (2pt conversion Barefield pass from Alexander) 6:38
G: Isaac Lizardo 19 pass from Ryder (Valverde kick good) 2:00
Fourth quarter
Y: Dylan Respondek 58 pass from Alexander (Archuleta kick good) 7:53
G: McClelland 28 run (Valverde kick good) 4:28
Y: Aiden Nunez 16 run (Archuleta kick good) 2:40
G: McClelland 38 run (Valverde kick good) 2:03
Y: Barefield 20 pass from Alexander (Archuleta kick good) 0:35
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Granger
|First downs
|21
|23
|Yards rushing
|22-55
|49-310
|Yards passing
|426
|135
|Passes
|18-32-1
|8-16-0
|Punts
|4-35
|3-44
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|6-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-65
|8-80
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Nunez 6-48-1; Granger: McClelland 12-139-3;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 18-32-426-5-1; Granger: Ryder 8-16-135-2-0;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Clay 8-203-1; Granger: Tucker 2-32-1
