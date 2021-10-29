Yorktown 33, Louise 26
|Yorktown
|0
|13
|14
|6
|--
|33
|Louise
|7
|7
|7
|5
|--
|26
First quarter
L: Tayveon Kimble 48 run (Roy Arrambide kick good) 7:33
Second quarter
Y: De'Quan Clay 33 pass from Draw Alexander (Andres Archuleta kick good) 4:30
L: Recovered fumble in end zone. 1:45
Y: Kalen Barefield 14 pass from Alexander (kick failed) 0:40
Third quarter
Y: CJ Sarminto 60 pass from Alexander (2pt conversion run failed) 11:17
Y: Barefield 3 run (Barefield 2pt conversion good) 7:38
L: Marco Torres 33 fumble return (Arrambide kick good) 2:35
Fourth quarter
L: Arrambide 47 FG 8:35
Y: Gabe Latta 1 run (kick blocked) 3:45
L: Kyle Anderson kick blocked return 3:45
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Louise
|First downs
|25
|13
|Yards rushing
|31-101
|43-116
|Yards passing
|281
|41
|Passes
|13-18-0
|5-13-0
|Punts
|1-(-8)
|3-42
|Fumbles-lost
|8-3
|3-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-40
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 12-85-1; Louise: Kimble 30-150-1;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 13-18-281-3-0; Louise: Arrambide 5-13-41-0-0;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Clay 6-146-1; Louise: Holden Watson 3-31;
