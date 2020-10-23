Yorktown 35, Louise 14
Second quarter
L: Daylon Machicek 4 run (Roy Arrambide kick good) 0:27
Y: Russell Morehead 75 pass from Kalen Barefield (Andres Archuleta kick good) 0:15
Third quarter
Y: Barefield 68 run (Archuleta kick good) 9:31
Y: Barefield 8 run (Archuleta kick good) 6:41
Fourth quarter
L: Machicek 3 run (Arrambide kick goo)d 9:06
Y: Barefield 75 run (Archuleta kick good) 8:52
Y: Chris Johnson 1 run (Archuleta kick good) 7:47
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Louise
|First downs
|21
|16
|Yards rushing
|38-350
|40-212
|Yards passing
|95
|65
|Passes
|4-9-0
|4-11-0
|Punts
|1-39
|4-39
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-40
|5-43
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 8-193-3; Louise: Machicek 24-155-2;
Passing -- Yorktown: Drew Alexander 3-8-20-0-0; Louise: Machicek 4-11-65-0-0;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Morehead 2-86-1; Louise: Holden Watson 2-30;
