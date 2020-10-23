Yorktown 35, Louise 14

Yorktown071414 -- 35                    
Louise0707 -- 14                    

Second quarter

L: Daylon Machicek 4 run (Roy Arrambide kick good) 0:27

Y: Russell Morehead 75 pass from Kalen Barefield (Andres Archuleta kick good) 0:15

Third quarter

Y: Barefield 68 run (Archuleta kick good) 9:31

Y: Barefield 8 run (Archuleta kick good) 6:41

Fourth quarter

L: Machicek 3 run (Arrambide kick goo)d 9:06

Y: Barefield 75 run (Archuleta kick good) 8:52

Y: Chris Johnson 1 run (Archuleta kick good) 7:47

Team stats

 Yorktown Louise  
  First downs 21 16
  Yards rushing 38-350 40-212
  Yards passing 95 65
  Passes 4-9-0 4-11-0
  Punts 1-39 4-39
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
  Penalty-yards 6-40 5-43

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 8-193-3; Louise: Machicek 24-155-2;

Passing -- Yorktown: Drew Alexander 3-8-20-0-0; Louise: Machicek 4-11-65-0-0;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Morehead 2-86-1; Louise: Holden Watson 2-30;

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.