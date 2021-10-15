Yorktown 56, Pettus 0
|Yorktown
|21
|7
|21
|7
|--
|56
|Pettus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
Y: Gabe Latta 11 run, Andres Archuleta kick good, 9:59
Y: Kalen Barefield 26 run, Archuleta kick good, 7:12
Y: Barefield 75 punt return, Archuleta kick good, 5:02
Second quarter
Y: De'Quan Clay 20 pass from Drew Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 10:53
Third quarter
Y: Clay 67 run, Archuleta kick good, 5:45
Y: Barefield 25 interception return, Archuleta kick good, 3:47
Y: Latta 5 run, Archuleta kick good, 2:05
Fourth quarter
Y: Jacob Guererro 13 run, Archuleta kick good, 3:40
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Pettus
|First downs
|17
|3
|Yards rushing
|23-270
|23-14
|Yards passing
|95
|26
|Passes
|5-8-0
|2-6-1
|Punts
|0
|6-33
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|4-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-39
|6-58
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 7-67-2; Pettus: Armando Gamez 6-10;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 5-8-95-1-0; Pettus: Garrett Grayson 2-6-26-0-1;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 2-49; Pettus: Gamez 2-26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.