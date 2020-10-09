Yorktown 51, Pettus 7
|Yorktown
|29
|7
|7
|8
|--
|51
|Pettus
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
First quarter
Y: Josh Sanger 2 run (Andres Archuleta kick good) 8:48
Y: Chris Johnson 1 run (Archuleta kick good) 4:16
Y: Russell Morehead 40 pass from Drew Alexander (Archuleta kick good) 1:50
Y: De'Quan Clay 36 interception return (Cade Martin 2pt conversion) 0:31
Second quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 26 run (Archuleta kick good) 8:32
Third quarter
Y: Barefield 37 pass from Alexander (Archuleta kick good) 7:40
Fourth quarter
P: Drae Davis 1 run (Conner Colvin kick good) 7:20
Y: Martin 1 run (Morehead 2pt conversion pass from Martin) 3:45
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Pettus
|First downs
|18
|6
|Yards rushing
|21-204
|27-25
|Yards passing
|178
|34
|Passes
|11-15-1
|3-16-1
|Punts
|0-0
|4-23
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|15-115
|6-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 3-69-1; Pettus: Matthew Carrillo 10-17;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 11-15-178-2-1; Pettus: Colvin 2-12-40-1-0;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Morehead 4-67-1; Pettus: Jeameal Harris 1-33
