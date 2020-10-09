Yorktown 51, Pettus 7

Yorktown  29778 -- 51                     
Pettus 0007 -- 7                    

First quarter

Y: Josh Sanger 2 run (Andres Archuleta kick good) 8:48

Y: Chris Johnson 1 run (Archuleta kick good) 4:16

Y: Russell Morehead 40 pass from Drew Alexander (Archuleta kick good) 1:50

Y: De'Quan Clay 36 interception return (Cade Martin 2pt conversion) 0:31

Second quarter

Y: Kalen Barefield 26 run (Archuleta kick good) 8:32

Third quarter

Y: Barefield 37 pass from Alexander (Archuleta kick good) 7:40

Fourth quarter

P: Drae Davis 1 run (Conner Colvin kick good) 7:20

Y: Martin 1 run (Morehead 2pt conversion pass from Martin) 3:45

Team stats

 Yorktown Pettus  
  First downs 18 6
  Yards rushing 21-204 27-25
  Yards passing 178 34
  Passes 11-15-1 3-16-1
  Punts 0-0 4-23
  Fumbles-lost 2-1  2-0
  Penalty-yards  15-115 6-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 3-69-1; Pettus: Matthew Carrillo 10-17;

Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 11-15-178-2-1; Pettus: Colvin 2-12-40-1-0;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Morehead 4-67-1; Pettus: Jeameal Harris 1-33

