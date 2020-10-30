Yorktown 55, Runge 33
|Yorktown
|28
|7
|6
|15
|--
|55
|Runge
|0
|19
|8
|6
|--
|33
First quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 31 pass from Drew Alexander (Andres Archuleta kick good) 11:26
Y: Barefield 19 run (kick blocked) 8:29
Y: Barefield 80 interception return (2pt conv. Chris Johnson run good) 6:30
Y: Sam Speed 34 pass from Alexander (Archuleta kick good) 1:13
Second quarter
R: Daniel Mendoza 3 run (kick failed) 9:03
Y: De'Quan Clay 73 kick off return (Archuleta kick good) 8:46
R: Mendoza 4 run (Mendoza kick good) 1:37
R: Joe Fraga 98 interception return (kick failed) 0:00
Third quarter
R: Mendoza 3 run (2pt conv. failed) 6:11
Y: Gabe Latta 9 run (kick failed) 4:32
R: Safety 0:49
Fourth quarter
R: Fraga 37 pass from Mendoza (2pt conv. failed) 11:35
Y: Johnson 16 pass from Alexander (2pt conv Johnson run good) 8:02
Y: Latta 1 run (Archuleta kick good) 3:33
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Runge
|First downs
|18
|20
|Yards rushing
|21-159
|38-195
|Yards passing
|233
|144
|Passes
|13-24-0
|11-20-3
|Punts
|1-33
|1-23
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|5-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-90
10-76
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 7-68-1; Runge: Mendoza 28-136-3;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 13-24-233-3-0; Runge: Mendoza 11-19-144-1-3;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Russell Morehead 3-63, Johnson 3-58-1; Runge: Trent Jones 3-25;
