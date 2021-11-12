Yorktown 62, Sabinal 20
|Yorktown
|14
|20
|14
|14
|--
|62
|Sabinal
|0
|6
|6
|8
|--
|20
First quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 75 pass from Drew Alexander (kick blocked) 2:59
Y: Gabe Latta 1 run (De'Quan Clay 2pt conversion good) 0:40
Second quarter
Y: Barefield 80 pass from Alexander (Andres Archuleta kick good) 7:33
S: Joseph Davis 51 pass from Noah Rodriguez (kick failed) 6:21
Y: Clay 37 pass from Alexander (Archuleta kick good) 3:52
Y: Dylan Respondek 9 pass from Alexander (2pt conversion failed) 0:55
Third quarter
S: Israel Gonzales 52 run (2pt conversion failed) 8:55
Y: Barefield 49 run (Archuleta kick good) 7:29
Y: Alexander 2 run (Archuleta kick good) 1:51
Fourth quarter
Y: Latta 3 run (Archuleta kick good) 11:19
Y: Aiden Nunez 7 run (Archuleta kick good) 4:36
S: Johnny Rodriguez 5 pass from Brandon Gomez (J. Rodriguez 2pt conversion) 0:00
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Sabinal
|First downs
|22
|12
|Yards rushing
|35-215
|31-198
|Yards passing
|369
|154
|Passes
|13-13-0
|14-27-3
|Punts
|1-37
|2-40
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|11-67
|4-32
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 2-57-1; Sabinal: J. Rodriguez 6-52-1;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 12-12-360-4-0; Sabinal: N. Rodriguez 7-14-109-1-1;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 5-206-2, Clay 3-103-1; Sabinal: Gonzales 21-96-1;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.