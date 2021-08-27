Shiner St. Paul 59, Yorktown 36
|St. Paul
|16
|8
|14
|21
|--
|59
|Yorktown
|14
|8
|6
|8
|--
|36
First quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 55 pass from Drew Alexander, Andres Archuleta kick good, 10:42
Y: Barefield 89 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 8:39
SP: Zak Johnson 62 run, Johnson 2pt conversion good, 6:16
SP: Johnson 34 run, Johnson 2pt conversion good, 0:36
Second quarter
Y: Cade Martin 12 pass from Alexander, Johnson 2pt conversion pass from Alexander good, 8:05
SP: Johnson 2 run, Johnson 2pt conversion good, 7:34
Third quarter
SP: Johnson 64 run, Johnson 2pt conversion good, 10:59
SP: Johnson 1 run, 2pt conversion failed, 4:51
Y: Blake Boyd 10 pass from Alexander, 2pt conversion failed, 0:07
Fourth quarter
SP: Johnson 3 run, Johnson 2pt conversion good, 11:03
SP: Johnson 85 run, kick failed, 2:29
SP: Brayden Slaughter 1 run, Johnson kick good, 1:39
Y: Barefield 46 run, Barefield 2pt conversion good, 0:34
Team stats
|Yorktown
|St. Paul
|First downs
|22
|24
|Yards rushing
|24-85
|41-553
|Yards passing
|462
|35
|Passes
|22-44-1
|2-6-1
|Punts
|1-45
|1-18
|Fumbles-lost
|4-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-62
|5-47
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 2-39-1; St. Paul: Johnson 23-356-7;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 22-44-462-1-4; St. Paul: Jacob Wachsmuth 2-6-35-1-0;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 8-257-2; St. Paul: Johnson 1-25
