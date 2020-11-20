Snook 52, Yorktown 23

Snook 82024 0   -- 52                     
Yorktown8015 -- 23                    

First quarter

S: Jermaine Kearny 22 pass from Garrett Lero (Lero run 2pt conversion) 8:25
 
Y: Josh Sanger 3 run (De'Quan Clay run 2pt conversion) 3:06

Second quarter

S: Lero 1 run (run failed) 1:51
 
S: Justin Supak 20 fumble return (pass failed) 1:00
 
S: Supak 70 interception return (Lero run 2pt conversion) 0:35

Third quarter

S: Lero 42 run (Jaxson Brisco run 2pt conversion) 10:10
 
S: Lero 1 run (Lero run 2pt conversion) 7:44
 
S: Supak 4 run (Brisco run 2pt conversion) 1:32

Fourth quarter

Y: Chris Johnson 17 run from Cade Martin (Andres Archuleta kick good) 8:59
 
Y: Sanger 5 run (Blake Boyd run 2pt conversion) 4:34

Team stats

 Yorktown Snook
  First downs 13 19
  Yards rushing 33-54 39-302
  Yards passing 78 53
  Passes 4-10-1 4-9-3
  Punts 3-37 1-37
  Fumbles-lost 4-2 1-1
  Penalty-yards 6-45 10-100

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Clay 11-67; Snook: Lero 19-147;

Passing -- Yorktown: Martin 4-10-78-1-1; Snook: Lero 4-8-53-1-2;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Johnson 3-56; Snook: Kearny 2-26;

