Stockdale 30, Yorktown 21

Stockdale021 -- 30                    
Yorktown 1470 -- 21                    

First quarter

Y: De'Quan Clay 4 run, Andres Archuleta kick good, 9:04

Y: Drew Alexander 3 run, Archuleta kick good, 3:34

Second quarter

S: Jermey Irwin 5 run, run failed, 11:54

Y: Gabe Latta 2 run, Archuleta kick good, 8:42

S: Ashton Gomez 3 run, 2pt conversion Peyton Zibelin pass from Cutter Clancey good, 3:38

S: Jake Gann 5 run, Adam Hathaway kick good, 0:34

Fourth quarter

S: Camden Derricoatte 28 run, pass failed, 8:35

S: Hathaway 35 FG, 3:34

Team stats

 Yorktown Stockdale
  First downs 17 18
  Yards rushing 32-122 46-293
  Yards passing 199 113
  Passes 16-21-1 6-9-1
  Punts  1-42 3-30
  Fumbles-lost  2-2 2-0
  Penalty-yards  4-30 11-95

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 13-51-1; Stockdale: Clancey 17-132;

Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 16-21-199-0-1; Stockdale: Clancey 5-6-86-0-0;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Kalen Barefield 8-94; Stockdale: Irwin 5-101

