Stockdale 30, Yorktown 21
|Stockdale
|0
|21
|0
|9
|--
|30
|Yorktown
|14
|7
|0
|0
|--
|21
First quarter
Y: De'Quan Clay 4 run, Andres Archuleta kick good, 9:04
Y: Drew Alexander 3 run, Archuleta kick good, 3:34
Second quarter
S: Jermey Irwin 5 run, run failed, 11:54
Y: Gabe Latta 2 run, Archuleta kick good, 8:42
S: Ashton Gomez 3 run, 2pt conversion Peyton Zibelin pass from Cutter Clancey good, 3:38
S: Jake Gann 5 run, Adam Hathaway kick good, 0:34
Fourth quarter
S: Camden Derricoatte 28 run, pass failed, 8:35
S: Hathaway 35 FG, 3:34
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Stockdale
|First downs
|17
|18
|Yards rushing
|32-122
|46-293
|Yards passing
|199
|113
|Passes
|16-21-1
|6-9-1
|Punts
|1-42
|3-30
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|11-95
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 13-51-1; Stockdale: Clancey 17-132;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 16-21-199-0-1; Stockdale: Clancey 5-6-86-0-0;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Kalen Barefield 8-94; Stockdale: Irwin 5-101
