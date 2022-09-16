Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7
|Stockdale
|6
|7
|6
|14
|--
|33
|Yorktown
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
S: Camden Derricoatte 39 run (2pt conversion failed) 4:34
Second quarter
Y: Andres Archuleta 24 pass from Dalton Eckhardt (Archuleta kick good) 7:21
S: Nick Martinez 2 run (Adam Hathaway kick good) 3:48
Third quarter
S: Derricoatte 60 run (kick blocked) 11:44
Fourth quarter
S: Derricoatte 6 run (Hathaway kick good) 10:46
S: Derricoatte 26 run (Hathaway kick good) 7:42
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Stockdale
|First downs
|10
|23
|Yards rushing
|31-175
|36-338
|Yards passing
|115
|92
|Passes
|10-16-2
|5-8-0
|Punts
|4-32
|2-27
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
| 9-82
|4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Eckhardt 15-108; Stockdale: Derricoatte 17-200-4;
Passing -- Yorktown: Eckhardt 10-16-115-1-2; Stockdale: Derricoatte 5-8-92-0-0;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Tyler Respondek 4-67; Stockdale: Adam Valadez 2-31;