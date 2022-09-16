Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7

Stockdale67614 -- 33                    
Yorktown0700 -- 7                    

First quarter

S: Camden Derricoatte 39 run (2pt conversion failed) 4:34

Second quarter

Y: Andres Archuleta 24 pass from Dalton Eckhardt (Archuleta kick good) 7:21

S: Nick Martinez 2 run (Adam Hathaway kick good) 3:48

Third quarter

S: Derricoatte 60 run (kick blocked) 11:44

Fourth quarter

S: Derricoatte 6 run (Hathaway kick good) 10:46

S: Derricoatte 26 run (Hathaway kick good) 7:42

Team stats

 Yorktown Stockdale
  First downs 10 23
  Yards rushing 31-175 36-338
  Yards passing 115  92
  Passes 10-16-2 5-8-0
  Punts 4-32 2-27
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
  0-0
  Penalty-yards  9-82
 4-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Eckhardt 15-108; Stockdale: Derricoatte 17-200-4;

Passing -- Yorktown: Eckhardt 10-16-115-1-2; Stockdale: Derricoatte 5-8-92-0-0;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Tyler Respondek 4-67; Stockdale: Adam Valadez 2-31;

