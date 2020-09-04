Yorktown 40, Weimar 21

Yorktown  120226 -- 40                    
Weimar 8760 -- 21                    

First quarter

Y: Kalen Barefield 87 run, kick failed, 10:03

Y: Sam Speed 39 pass from Drew Alexander, run failed, 7:37

W: Joey Ramirez 4 run, Dreylon McMillian pass from Nunu Wilson 2pt conversion, 0:30

Second quarter

W: Hunter Price 6 pass from Ramirez, Felix Sanchez kick good, 9:44

Third quarter

W: Ramirez 88 run, kick failed, 9:07

Y: Russell Morehead 4 pass from Alexander, Chris Johnson pass from Alexander 2pt conversion, 6:40

Y: Morehead 23 pass from Alexander, run failed, 5:37

Y: Alexander 7 run, Josh Sanger 2pt conversion run, 1:41

Fourth quarter

Y: Barefield 70 interception return, kick blocked, 9:16

Team stats

 Yorktown Weimar  
  First downs 14 18
  Yards rushing 28-153  40-295
  Yards passing 221  75
  Passes 10-19-0 9-22-2
  Punts  3-33 4-40
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  1-1
  Penalty-yards  8-64 10-83

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 5-97-1; Weimar: Ramirez 22-24-2

Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 10-19-221-0-4; Weimar: Ramirez 9-22-75-2-1

Receiving -- Yorktown: Morehead 4-82-2, Speed 2-88-1; Weimar: Wilson 4-27

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.