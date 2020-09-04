Yorktown 40, Weimar 21
|Yorktown
|12
|0
|22
|6
|--
|40
|Weimar
|8
|7
|6
|0
|--
|21
First quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 87 run, kick failed, 10:03
Y: Sam Speed 39 pass from Drew Alexander, run failed, 7:37
W: Joey Ramirez 4 run, Dreylon McMillian pass from Nunu Wilson 2pt conversion, 0:30
Second quarter
W: Hunter Price 6 pass from Ramirez, Felix Sanchez kick good, 9:44
Third quarter
W: Ramirez 88 run, kick failed, 9:07
Y: Russell Morehead 4 pass from Alexander, Chris Johnson pass from Alexander 2pt conversion, 6:40
Y: Morehead 23 pass from Alexander, run failed, 5:37
Y: Alexander 7 run, Josh Sanger 2pt conversion run, 1:41
Fourth quarter
Y: Barefield 70 interception return, kick blocked, 9:16
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Weimar
|First downs
|14
|18
|Yards rushing
|28-153
|40-295
|Yards passing
|221
|75
|Passes
|10-19-0
|9-22-2
|Punts
|3-33
|4-40
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-64
|10-83
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 5-97-1; Weimar: Ramirez 22-24-2
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 10-19-221-0-4; Weimar: Ramirez 9-22-75-2-1
Receiving -- Yorktown: Morehead 4-82-2, Speed 2-88-1; Weimar: Wilson 4-27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.