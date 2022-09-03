Yorktown 36, Weimar 34 2OT
|Yorktown
|7
|7
|0
|6
|8
|8
|--
|36
|Weimar
|6
|0
|6
|8
|8
|6
|--
|34
First quarter
Y: Aiden Nunez 4 run (Andres Archuletta kick good) 6:34
W: Zach Norrell 3 run (2pt conv failed) 1:07
Second quarter
Y: Dalton Eckhardt 25 run (Archuletta kick good) 5:08
Third quarter
W: Wyatt Lacina 4 run (2pt conv failed) 3:26
Fourth quarter
Y: Nunez 2 run (kick failed) 11:53
W: Lacina 12 run (Huxton Kloesel 2pt conv good) 5:25
Overtime
W: Kamrin Burley 14 pass from Kloesel (Draylon McMillian 2 pt conv good)
Y: Eckhardt 25 run (Nunez 2pt conv good)
Double Overtime
Y: Archuletta 21 pass from Eckhardt (Eckhardt 2pt conv good)
W: Marcus Castillo 7 run (2pt conv failed)
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Weimar
|First downs
|16
|26
|Yards rushing
|28-189
|70-319
|Yards passing
|70
|14
|Passes
|5-10-0
|1-3-0
|Punts
|2-39
|2-28
|Fumbles-lost
|4-1
|4-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-60
|4-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Nunez 14-99-2; Weimar: Lacina 20-105-2;
Passing -- Yorktown: Eckhardt 5-10-70-1-0; Weimar: Kloesel 1-1-14-1-0;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Degan Mungia 2-19; Weimar: Burley 1-14-1;
