Yorktown 49, Weimar 17
|Yorktown
|20
|15
|14
|0
|--
|49
|Weimar
|0
|8
|3
|6
|--
|17
First quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 12 pass from Drew Alexander, kick failed, 10:59
Y: De'quan Clay 36 interception return, run failed, 10:12
Y: Barefield 5 run, 2pt conversion Barefield good, 3:28
Second quarter
W: Cole Duty 21 run, 2pt conversion Nunu Wilson good, 8:05
Y: Barefield 11 run, 2pt conversion Clay good, 6:29
Y: Alexander 14 run, Andrew Archuleta kick good, 0:48
Third quarter
Y: Gabe Latta 25 run, Archuleta kick good, 10:30
W: Sergio Jimenez 34 FG, 8:21
Y: Josh Sanger 21 run, Archuleta kick good, 4:19
Fourth quarter
W: Dreylon McMillian 50 run, kick blocked, 5:12
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Weimar
|First downs
|23
|14
|Yards rushing
|29-285
|29-240
|Yards passing
|146
|52
|Passes
|9-14-1
|3-13-2
|Punts
|1-67
|2-27
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|10-100
|3-21
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 7-109-1, Sanger 9-89-1; Weimar: Duty 8-75-1;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 9-14-146-1-1; Weimar: Duty 3-13-52-0-2;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 5-95-1; Weimar: Wilson 1-36
