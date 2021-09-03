Yorktown 49, Weimar 17

Yorktown  20 15 14  0   -- 49                     
Weimar 0 -- 17                     

First quarter

Y: Kalen Barefield 12 pass from Drew Alexander, kick failed, 10:59

Y: De'quan Clay 36 interception return, run failed, 10:12

Y: Barefield 5 run, 2pt conversion Barefield good, 3:28

Second quarter

W: Cole Duty 21 run, 2pt conversion Nunu Wilson good, 8:05

Y: Barefield 11 run, 2pt conversion Clay good, 6:29

Y: Alexander 14 run, Andrew Archuleta kick good, 0:48

Third quarter

Y: Gabe Latta 25 run, Archuleta kick good, 10:30

W: Sergio Jimenez 34 FG, 8:21

Y: Josh Sanger 21 run, Archuleta kick good, 4:19

Fourth quarter

W: Dreylon McMillian 50 run, kick blocked, 5:12

Team stats

 Yorktown Weimar 
  First downs 23 14
  Yards rushing 29-285 29-240
  Yards passing 146 52
  Passes 9-14-1 3-13-2
  Punts 1-67 2-27
  Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-2
  Penalty-yards 10-100 3-21

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 7-109-1, Sanger 9-89-1; Weimar: Duty 8-75-1;

Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 9-14-146-1-1; Weimar: Duty 3-13-52-0-2;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 5-95-1; Weimar: Wilson 1-36

