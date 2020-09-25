Yorktown 63, Woodsboro 12
|Yorktown
|21
|14
|21
|7
|--
|63
|Woodsboro
|0
|6
|0
|6
|--
|12
First quarter
Y: Chris Johnson 2 run, Andres Archuleta kick good, 7:58
Y: Sam Speed 50 pass from Drew Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 6:10
Y: De'Quan Clay 22 interception return, Archuleta kick good, 4:20
Second quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 38 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 7:35
W: Braxton Ladner 65 punt return, 2pt conversion failed, 3:50
Y: Akeem Jones 11 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 1:30
Third quarter
Y: Barefield 1 run, Archuleta kick good, 9:25
Y: Alexander 44 run, Archuleta kick good, 6:44
Y: Cade Martin 1 run, Archuleta kick good, 0:50
Fourth quarter
Y: Gabe Latta 1 run, Archuleta kick good, 5:04
W: Brayden Robinson 13 pass from Roger Gonzales, kick blocked, 1:23
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Woodsboro
|First downs
|26
|6
|Yards rushing
|40-336
|32-65
|Yards passing
|148
|82
|Passes
|8-11-0
|6-12-1
|Punts
|2-39
|7-29
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-1
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|4-22
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Alexander 7-100-1, Latta 8-78-1; Woodsboro: Adam Domniguez 4-30
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 7-10-144-3-0; Woodsboro: Gonzales 6-12-82-1-1
Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 3-67-1; Woodsboro: Robinson 2-60-1
