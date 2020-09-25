Yorktown 63, Woodsboro 12

Yorktown   2114217 -- 63                    
Woodsboro 0606 -- 12                    

First quarter

Y: Chris Johnson 2 run, Andres Archuleta kick good, 7:58

Y: Sam Speed 50 pass from Drew Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 6:10

Y: De'Quan Clay 22 interception return, Archuleta kick good, 4:20

Second quarter

Y: Kalen Barefield 38 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 7:35

W: Braxton Ladner 65 punt return, 2pt conversion failed, 3:50

Y: Akeem Jones 11 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 1:30

Third quarter

Y: Barefield 1 run, Archuleta kick good, 9:25

Y: Alexander 44 run, Archuleta kick good, 6:44

Y: Cade Martin 1 run, Archuleta kick good, 0:50

Fourth quarter

Y: Gabe Latta 1 run, Archuleta kick good, 5:04

W: Brayden Robinson 13 pass from Roger Gonzales, kick blocked, 1:23

Team stats

 Yorktown Woodsboro  
  First downs 26 6
  Yards rushing 40-336  32-65
  Yards passing 148  82
  Passes 8-11-0 6-12-1
  Punts 2-39 7-29
  Fumbles-lost  2-1
  2-2
  Penalty-yards  4-22 1-5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Alexander 7-100-1, Latta 8-78-1; Woodsboro: Adam Domniguez 4-30

Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 7-10-144-3-0; Woodsboro: Gonzales 6-12-82-1-1

Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 3-67-1; Woodsboro: Robinson 2-60-1

