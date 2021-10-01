Yorktown 44, Woodsboro 8
|Yorktown
|7
|7
|7
|23
|--
|44
|Woodsboro
|0
|0
|8
|0
|--
|8
First quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 14 pass from Drew Alexander, Andres Archuleta kick good, 6:10
Second quarter
Y: Deagan Mungia 1 run, Archuleta kick good, 9:56
Third quarter
Y: Barefield 50 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 5:57
W: Layton Niemann 15 pass from Roger Gonzalez, 2pt conversion TK Morgan pass from Niemann good, 1:07
Fourth quarter
Y: De'Quan Clay 2 run, Archuleta kick good, 5:37
Y: Safety, 2:13
Y: Alexander 34 run, Archuleta kick good, 2:02
Y: Jacob Guerrero 25 fumble return, Archuleta kick good, 0:19
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Woodsboro
|First downs
|14
|9
|Yards rushing
|27-127
|41-5
|Yards passing
|207
|136
|Passes
|13-20-1
|9-20-1
|Punts
|5-42
|7-25
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|5-2
|Penalty-yards
|7-65
|12-98
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Alexander 7-49-1; Woodsboro: Noel Garcia 4-12;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 13-20-207-2-1; Woodsboro: Gonzalez 9-19-136-1-1;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 6-112-2; Woodsboro: Niemann 3-54-1;
