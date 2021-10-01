Yorktown 44, Woodsboro 8

Yorktown  7723 -- 44                    
Woodsboro0080 -- 8                    

First quarter

Y: Kalen Barefield 14 pass from Drew Alexander, Andres Archuleta kick good, 6:10

Second quarter

Y: Deagan Mungia 1 run, Archuleta kick good, 9:56

Third quarter

Y: Barefield 50 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 5:57

W: Layton Niemann 15 pass from Roger Gonzalez, 2pt conversion TK Morgan pass from Niemann good, 1:07

Fourth quarter

Y: De'Quan Clay 2 run, Archuleta kick good, 5:37

Y: Safety, 2:13

Y: Alexander 34 run, Archuleta kick good, 2:02

Y: Jacob Guerrero 25 fumble return, Archuleta kick good, 0:19

Team stats

  Yorktown Woodsboro 
  First downs 14 9
  Yards rushing 27-127 41-5
  Yards passing 207 136
  Passes 13-20-1 9-20-1
  Punts 5-42 7-25
  Fumbles-lost 3-3 5-2
  Penalty-yards 7-65 12-98

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Alexander 7-49-1; Woodsboro: Noel Garcia 4-12;

Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 13-20-207-2-1; Woodsboro: Gonzalez 9-19-136-1-1;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 6-112-2; Woodsboro: Niemann 3-54-1;

