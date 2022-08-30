The Scout Fishoree is scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Point Comfort Pier.
The event is free of charge and open to all Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and fishing will take place from 8-11 a.m. Attendees may register for the Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts at the event.
For information, call Ron Crain at 361-920-3649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.