The Seadrift Middle School football team has three open dates on its schedule that it is actively looking to fill.
The open dates are Sept. 7, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. Seadrift is looking to fill at least two of the three dates, but says the dates are flexible and the team can play any time during those weeks, except on Fridays.
Seadrift has one combined team of 6th, 7th and 8th graders and typically plays 8th grade B or 7th grade A teams.
Interested parties are told to contact head coach Robert Anderson by phone at 361-785-3511 or by email at andersonr@calcoisd.org.
