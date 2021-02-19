PORT LAVACA — Calhoun went through not one, not two, but three 10-day quarantines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that didn’t stop the Sandcrabs from tying for fourth place in the District 26-4A, winning a play-in game and advancing to the playoffs.
“It made it difficult for us to get our practices in, but basketball is basketball,” said senior Jarius Stewart. “We just came out here and tried our best. We came out here fearless and confident. We were unable to get the win, but we did our best.”
The Sandcrabs’ season came to an end Friday afternoon in a 56-39 bi-district loss to Stafford at the Calhoun gym.
“We would start. We would stop. We would start, and we would stop,” said Calhoun coach John Curta. “For us to get to this point, I’m real happy for those guys, especially the six seniors we’ve got.”
The Sandcrabs (9-7) didn’t make it easy for the Spartans, who improved to 17-4 and will play the winner of Saturday’s Cuero-Wimberley game in the area round.
Calhoun put together a solid defensive effort in the first two quarters and went to halftime, trailing 19-17.
“For us to come out there and put the defensive performance we did in the first half and even in the second half,” Curta said. “It’s just our offense wasn’t up to snuff against their kids.”
Caleb Kwi led the Sandcrabs with 14 points, but he was the only Calhoun player with more than 6 points.
“The first half was definitely the kind of game we wanted to play,” Kwi said. “We got tired and couldn’t finish it out.”
Stafford scored the first 8 points of the third quarter, and Calhoun never got closer than 8 points.
“Their method of operation is they’re going to be patient even with those athletes,” Curta said. “They’re going to work the ball around until they get the shot they want. I think they did a better job of that in the second half.”
The Sandcrabs were disappointed with the result but not with the effort they put forth this season.
“We definitely fought hard during the season,” Kwi said. “We wanted to go further, but corona kind of ruined it. At the same time, we’re going to head out into life stronger and ready for adversity.”
Class 4A Bi-District
Stafford 56, Calhoun 39
Points: (S) Xavier Ayolla 15, Quavious Lilly 12, Z’Vorian Haynes 10, Glenn Bishop 4, Darian Henry 6, Tyran Blaze 5, Brayden Batiste 5. (C) Jacob Phan 4, Esteban Cruz 6, Caleb Kwi 14, Jarius Stewart 6, Casey Nunleey 5, Steve Johnson 4.
Halftime: Stafford 19-17. 3-pointers: Lilly, Cruz 2, Phan, Kwi, Nunley. Records: Stafford 17-4; Calhoun 9-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.