Sofia Verastequi was aware of how important Friday's match was for Victoria West.
Against a team the Warriors have struggled with in past years in Victoria East, Verastequi knew it would take everything the team had to come out with a win.
"This was such a big game for us," Verastequi said. "It was really competitive and pushy and exactly how we expected it to be. We knew how it was going to be going to be a hard game."
The Warriors, spurred on by five second half goals topped Victoria East 5-2 in a District 29-5A matchup that was the tale of two halves.
Isabella Martinez opened the scoring 15 minutes into the first half. The East senior took a corner and guided it past the keeper to give East the lead.
East (1-8-1, 0-3-1) had a few more chances but couldn't capitalize and West (6-0-2, 3-0) started to settle in late in the first half but couldn't find a goal.
"The first half we really came out flat," said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. "I think the nerves just got the best of us because this isn't just any district game. The rivalry runs deep and the nerves got to them in the beginning. But once we got past that we started playing better, we just couldn't find a way to finish in the first half."
West got on the board early in the second half as Jadyn Rangel chipped the keeper from outside the box after an East turnover to tie things up in the 44th minute.
Camila Salazar gave West the lead just three minutes later, scoring a volley off a corner kick.
"The first half it was kind of hard and we had to get out minds right going into the second half," Verastequi said. "We knew that we were a better team than them, skill wise and with how athletic we are we just had to mentally remind ourselves of that. That really helped us and made us a lot better in the second half."
Anneliese Covarrubias extended the West lead in the 65th minute, finding the ball after it bounced around in the box and putting it away. Salazar got her second goal of the night in the 76th minute and 10 minutes later Skylar Shaffer put the game beyond doubt with another West goal.
"We just have to keep working hard and practice, practice practice," said East senior April Aguirre. "We have to keep improving on working as a team and be better everyday."
Kristen Ysaguirre scored in the 87th minute but it wasn't enough for the Titans.
"Were getting better," said East head coach Misty Boenig. "Were getting better with our passes and our pass accuracy and our first touch is getting a little bit better as well. Those are the two things we have been concentrating on in practice and it's a plus that were improving there. That first half we were spot on and did really well, it's just a matter of keeping that all the way through the game."
The win keeps Victoria West undefeated in district and they will face a tough test on Tuesday in Flour Bluff, but the team is happy about it's start.
"It's extremely exciting because every year up to this point we have really struggled against them," Stoltenberg said. "And it just really shows that if you put in the work, keep building and raising expectations each year you can elevate yourselves, and that's really nice to see."
