It was a tale of two halves for Victoria East’s girls on Tuesday night.
The Lady Titans were hosting Flour Bluff and put on an impressive first half performance, leading the Lady Hornets by as many as seven, and walking into halftime with a 28-25 lead.
“We were going at our own pace and we were making smart decisions,” said junior point guard C'Niaha Randle.
However, the start of the second half for Randle and the Lady Titans was a different story.
They were outscored 19-3 in the third quarter, with most of the Lady Hornets' offensive chances coming from East’s 15 turnovers in the quarter.
The third quarter deficit was too much for the Lady Titans to overcome, as they ended up falling to Flour Bluff 53-42, committing 28 turnovers on the night.
“I think it was our own mistakes,” Randle said. “We were trying to rush it into doing what we normally do, and we slowed it down, and we were letting them pressure us.”
“In the second half we were just trying to already finish the game,” she added. “We weren’t doing what we were supposed to do, and we weren’t getting back, and we were letting them out hustle us.”
The Lady Hornets’ (10-1) decision to implement their full-court press in the second half was a large factor in the turnovers by the Lady Titans (7-7).
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East's Neveah Sanchez makes a layup during Tuesday's game against Flour Bluff at Victoria East.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East’s C’niaha Randle goes for a layup during Tuesday’s game against Flour Bluff at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East’s Kamryn Jackson attempts a layup amidst pressure from Flour Bluff’s defense on Tuesday night at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East's Ariel Haas attempts to shoot the ball while being guarded by Flour Bluff defenders on Tuesday night at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East's Ariel Haas faces pressure from Flour Bluff defenders during Tuesday's game at Victoria East.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East's Kk Cleveland reaches for the ball on Tuesday's against Flour Bluff at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East's Avery Valentine moves the ball downcourt against Flour Bluff on Tuesday night at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East's Kk Cleveland gets ready to shoot a free throw on Tuesday's game at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East's Ariel Haas prepares to shoot a three-point shot against Flour Bluff on Tuesday at Victoria East.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East's Avery Valentine looks to pass the ball on Tuesday's game against Flour Bluff at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff girls basketball
Victoria East's C'niaha Randle gets ready to pass the ball to a fellow Lady Titan during Tuesday's game against Flour Bluff at VIctoria East High School.
“I think that the pressure that they brought on us in the second half, I think it affected us,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “I think they turned up their defensive intensity, and so you saw us turn the ball over quite a bit.”
Flour Bluff’s defensive pressure not only forced East turnovers, but it also drained some energy from the Lady Titans in the second half.
“The one thing I did challenge the kids on is that we’re going to try to have to really get in better shape because I felt like Flour Bluff kind of ran us a lot,” Wimbish-North said. “There were times when we were kind of jogging, and they were still running pretty fast.
Freshman point guard Avery Valentine led the Lady Titans with 11 points, nine of them coming from beyond the arc. Randle added another nine after going 3-5 from the field, helping her team end the night with a 45.16% shooting percentage.
Despite the loss, Wimbish-North was pleased with the flashes that she saw from her team in the first half, especially on the defensive end.
“I think if we look at what we did defensively, we’re still probably going to try to do it again,” she said. “You take from it saying ‘What were those things that caused us trouble,' and then we have to fix those things.
"I really believe in the long run we’re going to be fine."
Non-District
Flour Bluff 53, East 42
Points: (E) A. Valentine 11, C. Randle 9, K. Jackson 6, A. Haas 5, N. Sanchez 4, A. Hopkins 4, K. Cleveland 3;
Halftime: 28-25 E; 3-pointers: (E) Avery Valentine 3; Records: East 7-7; Flour Bluff 10-1