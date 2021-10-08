PORTLAND — Victoria West got a reality check when it traveled to Gregory-Portland on Friday.
Braden Luedeker was sacked eight times as the Warriors lost 53-26 to the Wildcats in a battle for second place in District 15-5A, Division I. This came after West scored a season-high 63 points in a win over crosstown rival Victoria East.
“I think we’re gonna get a lot better after this week,” said West coach Courtney Boyce.
The Wildcats gained the upper hand in the second quarter when they scored 32 unanswered points to take a 39-6 halftime lead.
G-P (4-3, 4-1) scored 15 points in the final 14 seconds, including a 65-yard fumble recovery as time expired after Luedeker was sacked for the seventh time in the first half.
West (3-3, 2-2) trailed 7-6 after the first quarter.
“At that point, that’s what helped their situation,” Boyce said. “I can manage the end of a half better and not allow them to have those opportunities.”
West couldn’t muster up much offense, tallying 50 yards in the first half compared to G-P’s 332. The Warriors finished with 385 yards and the Wildcats had 521.
“They did a good job getting after us,” Boyce added, alluding to G-P’s eight sacks. “I thought they did a good job of trying to delay us outside, which caused things to take a little longer. It was just a mixture of things. It’s definitely not all on the offensive line. We’ve gotta get rid of the ball on time and stay with our blocks, get out on routes faster. We can all do better, including myself.”
West didn’t have much of an answer for G-P’s Dalvin Batts, who rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 37 attempts.
In contrast, Luedeker was West’s leading rusher with 53 yards and a touchdown. The Warriors had 138 yards rushing in the loss.
However, West found a groove in the second half and was able to post 227 yards passing. Luedeker went 14 of 24 passing with a touchdown in the second half. The Warriors also posted 108 yards rushing in the second half with Luedeker and Kyle Ellison each finding the end zone.
“It was effort. A lot of effort,” said senior receiver Darrian Lacy. “We were running routes faster so we could get the ball off faster. It was good.”
“They challenged themselves to come out in the second half and play good football,” Boyce said. “I mean, G-P’s got a really good football team. And we respect the Warriors on our jerseys and have pride.”
West now falls a half-game back of rival East (4-3, 3-2) in the district standings. The Warriors host Corpus Christi Ray (1-5, 1-3) on Friday.
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
