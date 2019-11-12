University of Houston-Victoria senior forward Brody Patience was named the Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament MVP on Tuesday, and three of his teammates earned all-tournament recognition.
Patience had a hand in all three goals the Jaguars scored in a 3-2 win over No. 20 LSU-Shreveport in the championship game. He also earned recognition on the all-tournament team.
Joining Patience on the all-tournament team from UHV were goalkeeper Erik Faeltstroem, midfielder Gifano Lubanki and defender Connagh Wilks.
Others named to the all-tournament team included Alan Acuna, James Davies and Chris Eduardo of LSUS, Alvaro Garcia and Brian Okpala of LSU-Alexandria and Bernard Alvarenga and Norberto Lira of Our Lady of the Lake.
This is the second RRAC championship for the Jaguars in the last three years.
