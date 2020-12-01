CUERO — Ibree Coe knows this could be a special season for Cuero.
The Lady Gobblers’ forward is one of six seniors returning from the team who made it to the Class 4A bi-district round this season.
“I’m so glad that there’s more than one senior on the team this year,” Coe said. “I’m looking forward to it because we’ve had past seasons with just one senior on the team, so it helps with having so many on the team this year.”
Cuero started the season strong and was looking to keep that going Tuesday night against Hallettsville in a non-district matchup at the Cuero gym.
The Gobblers (5-1) took down the Lady Brahmas 35-17 to keep their start going, behind 14 points from Ibree Coe and 13 from Zhavonna Gray.
“We did really well moving the ball around and not being selfish,” Coe said. “But we struggled sometimes with just standing there and catching ourselves not moving without the ball. Our defense was good. We just have to improve with being confident when our shots aren’t falling.”
Cuero came out strong in the first quarter, scoring 12 points and holding Hallettsville scoreless. Coe led the Gobblers with 8 points in the opening quarter.
It was more of the same in the second, as Cuero ballooned its lead to 20 points.
Cuero coasted to the win in the second half as Hallettsville scored 11 second-half points but couldn’t get back into the game.
The game was Hallettsville’s (0-1) first of the season, and despite the loss, Lady Brahma head coach Huter Hlavaty was encouraged by what he saw from the team.
Junior point guard Courtney Woytek and senior Sloan Machacek led the Lady Brahmas with 4 points in the game.
“It went OK for our first game,” Woytek said. “We barely had any practice, and we lost a lot of seniors last year, so we’re still building that chemistry. We just have to keep pushing and getting ourselves in shape and get better everyday.”
After making it to the opening round of the playoffs last year, the Gobblers think they are ready to take the next step.
“We just have to keep taking things day by day,” said Cuero head coach Amy Crain. “It’s smaller this year, but it didn’t get any easier with the realignment. We have to understand that it’s going to be hard, and we have to keep preparing in practice and keep going at each other and working hard to be ready when district comes.”
Hallettsville head coach Hunter Hlavaty said that the game was a good first step but that the team has to continue to improve.
“We just have to keep building up our confidence,” Hlavaty said. “They have to believe in their abilities and what we’re doing in practice and carry that overt to the games. If we continue to do that, we’ll be fine.”
The Cuero seniors have big goals for the season, but also want to make sure they enjoy their last season of basketball.
“It feels good to get off to a fast start,” Coe said. “We just have to keep working and doing everything we’ve been doing well, and I just pray that we have a whole season to keep working and just enjoy each other and each day.”
Cuero 35, Hallettsville 17
Halftime: 26-6 Cuero
Points: Ibree Coe 14, Zhavonna Gray 13, Ashley Price 4, Clayre Pullin 2, Charity Gray 2; Courtney Woytek 4, Sloan Machacek 4, Briley Rother 2, Kaylee Svetlik 33, Jennifer Willet 2, Briahna Mayfield 3
3-pointers: Coe 2
Records: Cuero 5-1, Hallettsville 0-1
