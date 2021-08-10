PORT LAVACA — Calhoun isn't shy about its goals.
Behind a group of five seniors coming off an area round playoff berth in 2020, the Sandies are hopeful they can get back to the area round or even further.
“At the end of the season, we really want to go deep in the playoffs, potentially to state,” said senior libero Keri Grantland. “This group of seniors is way different than seniors we’ve had in the past. There’s nobody with a big ego or anything. We all gel together really well.”
After going 14-10 last season and falling 3-0 to La Vernia in the area round a year ago, this group of seniors went to work in the offseason hoping they could set themselves up for a deep run in 2021.
That helped them hit the ground running when practices started last Monday.
“They’ve always been the younger ones, but they’ve always been my leaders,” said Calhoun head coach Jenna Buzek. “So now that they’re seniors, they’re really stepping into that leadership role.”
The Sandies were able to put that leadership and experience on display Tuesday night as they opened the season with a tri-match against Industrial and Victoria St. Joseph.
Calhoun opened with a sweep of Industrial, the 2019 Class 3A state champion. Senior hitter Rosie Orta led the way with a double-double of 15 kills and 15 assists.
Orta and the seniors want to set a competitive tone early on this season.
“Practice is a lot easier because we know how we want things,” Orta said. “So we just get right to it.”
Any success that Calhoun has on the court this season will be a product of the senior’s drive. While Buzek talks to them about goals, it’s this senior group that sets their goals high.
“For (state) to be their goal, that’s awesome,” Buzek said of her seniors. “After the season, we have a goals meeting. Every time it’s to do better than last year, win one more playoff game. And every year we’ve gone one step further.”
Port Lavaca Calhoun vs. Vanderbilt Industrial vs. St. Joseph tri-match
Calhoun 3, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
Calhoun 25 25 27
Industrial 21 14 25
Highlights: (C) Rosie Orta 15 kills, 15 assists, 7 digs, 4 aces; Savannah Lane 7 kills, 8 digs; Morgan Gray 5 kills; Emma Strakos 17 assists, 6 digs; Keri Grantland 11 digs.
Industrial 3, St. Joseph 2
Industrial 16 25 18 25 16
St. Joseph 25 23 25 23 14
Highlights: (S) Kerigan Baumgartner 20 kills, 23 digs, 4 blocks, 3 aces; Addison Ozuna 19 kills, 5 digs; Rhiana Reyes 33 digs; Elena Rodriguez 22 digs.
Calhoun, St. Joseph (late)
