Senior Profile: Ahlazah Roy

Ahlazah Roy

School: Edna High School

Sports Played: Volleyball, basketball, track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Allyson Felix

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Iesha Lee, girls basketball head coach EHS

What Are Your Plans After High School?

ARMY PROUD

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

No-Ball Practices!

