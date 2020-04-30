Senior Profile: Allison L. Rosa

School: Edna High School
Sports Played: Softball, volleyball, tennis
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Sydney Romero
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
My dad, Coach Lesak, Coach John
What Are Your Plans After High School?
To attend Bethany College to continue my academic and athletic career
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
I never settled for less.
