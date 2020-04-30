Senior Profile: Allison L. Rosa

Allison L. Rosa

 Contributed photo

School: Edna High School

Sports Played: Softball, volleyball, tennis

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Sydney Romero

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

My dad, Coach Lesak, Coach John

What Are Your Plans After High School?

To attend Bethany College to continue my academic and athletic career

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

I never settled for less.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.