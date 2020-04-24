Alyssa Garcia
Alyssa Garcia

School: Victoria East

Sports Played: Soccer

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Robert Ysaguirre, Matt Blough and Tommy Limon.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Pursue Onocology.

Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Teammates who became family.

