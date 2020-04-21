Senior Profile: Andrea Aguilar

Andrea Aguilar

School: Cuero High School

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Cat Osterman

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Miller

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend Texas Lutheran University and get my Bachelors in Nursing

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Going to the fifth round my sophomore year in softball.

