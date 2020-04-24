Ariel Eva Nichole Diaz
Contributed Photo

School: Cuero

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Danielle Lawrie

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Miller, Coach Deumont, Coach Mica and Coach Crain.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attending Cosmetology school.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The bus rides after each win and that undescribable feeling when you step on the field!

