Senior Profile: Austin Deon Ochoa

Austin Deon Ochoa

School: Refugio High School

Sports Played: Football/Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Baker Mayfield

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Jason Herring and all the coaching staff, Coach Jack Rhoades, Coach Lance Standly, Coach CJ Atkinson, Coach Ken St. Aubin, Mike Rutledge

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attending UTSA on a baseball scholarship

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Winning a State Championship and being selected as the Offensive MVP

