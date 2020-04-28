School: Victoria east

Sports Played: basketball, softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

cheryl miller

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

coach north, coach johnson, coach buck and coach cisneros

What Are Your Plans After High School?

to attend the University of Houston

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

the bonds i created with my teammates

