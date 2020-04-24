Benjamin Roe
Contributed Photo

School: Goliad

Sports Played: Basketball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Derrick Rose.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Donnellon of Yale, Michigan.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Air Force.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The brotherhood and the memories.

