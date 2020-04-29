Senior Profile: Braeden Yaws

Braeden Yaws

 Contributed

School: West High School

Sports Played: Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Nolan Ryan

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Randy Card, and my Dad.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Pursue a medical degree.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Family bond with my high school team.

