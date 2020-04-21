Senior Profile: Bryce Sitka

Bryce Sitka

School: Victoria West

Sports Played: baseball & football

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Deshaun Watson

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

coach Holmes

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Play baseball at Paris Junior College and get a degree in Kinesiology

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

All the strong friendships I've built between my teammates

