Senior Profile: Cameron Cowan

Senior Profile: Cameron Cowan

 Contributed Photo

School: Shiner High School

Sports Played: Volleyball and Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Miranda Elish

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Steven Cerny and Mike Loy

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Study kinesiology and play softball at UHV

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The thing I will remember and miss most is the feeling of the whole Shiner community cheering you on. The support from the Comanche fans is unforgettable. I will also miss making playoff runs with some of my best friends.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.