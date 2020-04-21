School:
Victoria East High School
Sports Played:
Softball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete: Kelly Barnhill.
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches: My Dad, John Steen & my pitching coach, Guy McElroy.
What Are Your Plans After High School: Play softball at UHV and get a degree in Physical therapy.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career: Remember it’s okay to make mistakes. Sport is about learning from them and getting better because of them. Also to put all effort and heart into what you do because you’ll never know when it’ll be your last game.
