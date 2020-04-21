Cameron Steen

Cameron Steen

 Contributed Photo

School:

Victoria East High School

Sports Played:

Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete: Kelly Barnhill.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches: My Dad, John Steen & my pitching coach, Guy McElroy.

What Are Your Plans After High School: Play softball at UHV and get a degree in Physical therapy.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career: Remember it’s okay to make mistakes. Sport is about learning from them and getting better because of them. Also to put all effort and heart into what you do because you’ll never know when it’ll be your last game.

