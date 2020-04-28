Senior Profile: Chase Elsik

Chase Elsik

 Contributed Photo

School: Victoria West High School

Sports Played: Football

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Alex Bregman

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Boyce

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Undergraduate in pre-medicine and then medical school

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Bi-District Champs

