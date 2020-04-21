Senior Profile: Christian Gomez

School: Edna High School
Sports Played: Track and Field, Football
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Ryan Crouser Olympic Gold Medalist Shot Put
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
My dad Rey Gomez, Coach Jeff Akin, Coach Duncan, Coach Herron
What Are Your Plans After High School?
Attend Incarnate Word on a Track and Field and Academic Scholarship
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
Being a part of 2 teams, the Victoria East Titans and Edna Cowboys
