Senior Profile: Christian Gomez

Christian Gomez

School: Edna High School

Sports Played: Track and Field, Football

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Ryan Crouser Olympic Gold Medalist Shot Put

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

My dad Rey Gomez, Coach Jeff Akin, Coach Duncan, Coach Herron

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend Incarnate Word on a Track and Field and Academic Scholarship

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Being a part of 2 teams, the Victoria East Titans and Edna Cowboys

