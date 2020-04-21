Senior Profile:Clayton Janis

Clayton Janis

School: Bloomington High School

Sports Played: Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Stephen Curry

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

My Head Basketball Coach, Coach Darby

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend Texas A&M University Corpus Christi to pursue a bachelor's degree in computer science.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

All the memories and bonds I created either on the field, court, or track. Becoming close as a team and achieving great things while having an amazingly fun time.

