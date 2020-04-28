Senior Profile: Colton Salad

Senior Profile: Colton Salad

 Contributed Photo

School: West High School

Sports Played: Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Yu Darvish

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Kory Casto

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Going to college and playing baseball.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Making memories with my teammates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.