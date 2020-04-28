Senior Profile: Coy Klimitchek

School: Hallettsville High School
Sports Played:Football & Baseball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Mookie Betts
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Shorty Cook, Ryan Barnes, Mason Briscoe, Tommy Psencik
What Are Your Plans After High School?
Attend Blinn College in Bryan.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
Round 3 of 2018 playoffs, Hallettsville vs. Tidehaven. Game 2, scoring 10 runs in the final inning.
