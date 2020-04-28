Senior Profile: Coy Klimitchek

Coy Klimitchek

School: Hallettsville High School

Sports Played:Football & Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Mookie Betts

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Shorty Cook, Ryan Barnes, Mason Briscoe, Tommy Psencik

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend Blinn College in Bryan.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Round 3 of 2018 playoffs, Hallettsville vs. Tidehaven. Game 2, scoring 10 runs in the final inning.

