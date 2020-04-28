Senior Profile: Danny Williams

School: Louise High School

Sports Played: Football

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

None

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Bill / Coach Denny

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Wharton County Junior College / Process Technology

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Athletics made me a stronger and better person.

