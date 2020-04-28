Senior Profile: Dawson Holly

Senior Profile: Dawson Holly

 Contributed Photo

School: Victoria West High School

Sports Played: Football and Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Alex Bregman

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

My Dad Doyle Holly

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I have been accepted into the Engineering program at Texas A&M University. I will be pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The thing i will remember the most out of all my years of playing is the bond all of us players had with each other.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.