Senior Profile: Devin Lehnert

Devin Lehnert

 Contributed photo

School: Shiner High School

Sports Played: Football, Baseball & Track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Lamar Jackson

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

 Coach Daniel Boedeker, Coach Wendell Boner, Coach Garett Pustka, Coach Steven Cerny

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Start at Blinn in Bryan then transfer to A&M with a degree in Construction Management

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Winning State in the 4x1 & 4x2 relay in 2019. Forming a bond with all of teammates that will forever be there. The coaches that always believed in us and kept the team going. Taking that last ride in the bus when we were unsure if we would get back on the field. To the Seniors of Shiner High 2020, we gave it a heck of a ride.

