Senior Profile: Eddie Gonzales III

Eddie Gonzales III

 Contributed Photo

School: Homeschool

Sports Played: Basketball and Football

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

James Hardin

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Riggs, Coach Bert and Coach Cooper

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Start off with classes at VC for now.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Winning state for football!

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.