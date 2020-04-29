Senior Profile: EJ Rodriguez

EJ Rodriguez

School: West High School

Sports Played: Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

David Ortiz

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

All of them - they all taught me something!

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Playing baseball for Concordia University and pursuing sports management degree

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Being part of more than just a team - being part of a family!

